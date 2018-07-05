- Toyota Road Event, game one of this four game series. We're still a little loopy from last night. Understandably so.

- Pablo Lopez getting his second major league start. How about his first one? He got the win, six innings, two runs against the Mets. Gave up the two home runs against Hellickson. The Nationals are struggling one game under 500. They got swept by the Boston Red Sox.

I'm going to go out on a limb. I saw Lopez swing a little bit. He's got a good-- he's got a good swing, a BP. I know it's BP, but Hellickson's right around that 88-90 mile an hour zone. The first major league hit is going to be a bomb.