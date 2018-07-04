HOME RUN: JT Riddle launches a solo-homer to help shutout Rays in Game 3
- AL
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- JT Riddle
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Tampa Bay Rays
Miami Marlins infielder JT Riddle hits a home run in the 8th inning to help shutout the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the Citrus Series.
ANNOUNCER 1: --reach back. It's all predetermined.
ANNOUNCER 2: Riddle with a drive to right field. Gomez at the wall. Done. A home run for JT Riddle. His third hit of the day.
ANNOUNCER 1: There you go. That's the side view. Nice balance, good extension, and good finish. He got it of the bat.
ANNOUNCER 2: [INAUDIBLE] for all 3 runs.
