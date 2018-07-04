ANNOUNCER 1: --reach back. It's all predetermined.

ANNOUNCER 2: Riddle with a drive to right field. Gomez at the wall. Done. A home run for JT Riddle. His third hit of the day.

ANNOUNCER 1: There you go. That's the side view. Nice balance, good extension, and good finish. He got it of the bat.

ANNOUNCER 2: [INAUDIBLE] for all 3 runs.