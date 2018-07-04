Carlos Gomez takes his anger out on two unlucky water coolers

Video Details

Carlos Gomez loses his cool in the dugout against Miami and ends up assaulting two different water coolers.

ANNOUNCER 1: Ended up-- there you go. Right there, yup. Um-hm. With the-- yup. Uh-huh.

ANNOUNCER 2: Some of those emotions on display. This is the second half of his outburst. What you see on the left side of your screen is all the cups on the ground and the cooler, well, that-- that was his bat.

