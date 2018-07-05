Rays Up with First Lieutenant Larry Wheatcraft from Afghanistan
First Lieutenant Larry Wheatcraft checks in from Afghanistan to wish a happy Fourth of July to his wife and children! Rays Up!
[MUSIC PLAYING] LARRY WHEATCRAFT: My name is 1st Lieutenant Larry Wheatcraft. I'm currently deployed in Afghanistan. I just want to give a shout out and say happy 4th of July to my beautiful wife Charlene and my two wonderful kids Serene [INAUDIBLE]. Raise up.
