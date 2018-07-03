Yadiel Rivera: ‘We never give up’
Miami Marlins infielder Yadiel Rivera talks to Craig Minervini about his game-winning play to wrap up the 1st game of the Tampa Bay Rays series, and gets pied in the face by the monkey.
