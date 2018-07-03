MUST WATCH: Yadiel Rivera’s walk-off single gives Marlins win over Rays
Video Details
- AL
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Yadiel Rivera
-
Miami Marlins infielder Yadiel Rivera hits a walk-off single to drive in Brian Anderson in the bottom of the 10th inning, to give the Marlins the win over the Tampa Bay Rays, as they wrap up Game 1 of the series.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices