Marlins take MLB’s “Play Ball” initiative into the community
Video Details
The Miami Marlins in partnership with the MLB's "Play Ball" initiative head into the community to teach the fundamentals of baseball.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices