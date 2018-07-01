[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Maybin drives one out to center field. Nimmo is back. And that is gone! A home run for Cameron Maybin to straightaway center field! And it's 5 to 2.

[SIREN]

ANNOUNCER 2: Good to see Cameron Maybin pick up his first home run of the season.

ANNOUNCER 1: Well, it seems appropriate, right? Here we are, July 1.