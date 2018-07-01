WATCH: Cameron Maybin belts his 1st home run of the season
Miami Marlins OF Cameron Maybin cranks a home run to center field.
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Maybin drives one out to center field. Nimmo is back. And that is gone! A home run for Cameron Maybin to straightaway center field! And it's 5 to 2.
[SIREN]
ANNOUNCER 2: Good to see Cameron Maybin pick up his first home run of the season.
ANNOUNCER 1: Well, it seems appropriate, right? Here we are, July 1.
