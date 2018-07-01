Blake Snell goes for the series win vs. Astros
The Tampa Bay Rays and Blake Snell look for the series win over the defending World Champs at Tropicana Field.
ANNOUNCER 1: Here's our Toyota look ahead with tomorrow's starters, Charlie Morton and Blake Snell.
ANNOUNCER 2: We'll have some great match-ups here, obviously because of the opposition. You've had again, names like Scherzer, Cole, and of course, Verlander. Now comes another one. The surprise of Charlie Morton. 34-year-old and pitching like a youngster, throwing 96, 97 miles an hour. We get a rejuvenated Charlie Morton. Look at those stats, buddy. It's tough to, batting average against, 10 and 1, but on the flipside--
