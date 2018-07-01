Marlins look to pull off sweep with Dan Straily on the hill
Dan Straily takes the mound Sunday afternoon as the Miami Marlins try to sweep the New York Mets.
ANNOUNCER 1: And so can the Marlins pull off the sweep? Our Toyota tomorrow starters, the return of the Marlins' righty.
ANNOUNCER 2: Right, Straily, after serving a five game suspension. His last outing against the Diamondbacks on Monday, six and a third, three runs. Really settled in. Got deep into that ballgame and then Stephen Matz. Nice ERA, 3.93, 3 and 5 record in his 15 starts.
