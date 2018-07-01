ANNOUNCER 1: And so can the Marlins pull off the sweep? Our Toyota tomorrow starters, the return of the Marlins' righty.

ANNOUNCER 2: Right, Straily, after serving a five game suspension. His last outing against the Diamondbacks on Monday, six and a third, three runs. Really settled in. Got deep into that ballgame and then Stephen Matz. Nice ERA, 3.93, 3 and 5 record in his 15 starts.