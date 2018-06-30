WATCH: Brian Anderson smokes a 2-run homer off deGrom, J.T. Realmuto hits 19th double
The Miami Marlins were held in check most of the night by Jacob deGrom until Brian Anderson's 2-run shot and J.T. Realmuto's 2-RBI double.
