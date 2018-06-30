Pablo Lopez makes his MLB debut vs. Jacob deGrom
Miami Marlins RHP Pablo Lopez makes his MLB debut. vs. Jacob deGrom and the Mets in Game 2 of the homestand.
ANNOUNCER: Here's a look at the starting matchup for tomorrow. We expected deGrom tonight. He had a family situation. So he is expected to go tomorrow. Pablo Lopez will make his major league debut.
Look at the numbers he had. Absolutely exciting. Look at the walks, strikeouts. I mean, this is back-to-back future city here, for the Marlins.
ANNOUNCER: Well, he started out in AA, you know. He started out in AA.
