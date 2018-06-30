Ryne Stanek to start for Rays vs. ace Justin Verlander
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays send Ryne Stanek to the hill to face Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices