Marlins top pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara on getting called up to the bigs
Video Details
Miami Marlins top pitching prospect Sandy Alcantara describes what his reaction was when he got called up to the big leagues.
- [NON-ENGLISH SPEECH]
- No, I was actually in the stands just doing my pre-game stuff, and then that's when I got called into the manager's office. It was the manager and the pitching coach that told me the news and once they told me, I just thanked them for everything they've done, thanked the manager and the pitching coach for everything.
