Trevor Richards gets the start as Marlins finish up against Diamondbacks
The Miami Marlins have right-hander Trevor Richards on the mound Thursday afternoon as they finish up their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
SPORTSCASTER 1: But we've got business first! And it's a good one tomorrow. At 12 o'clock, high noon, for this showdown.
SPORTSCASTER 2: Yeah Greinke faced the Marlins earlier in the year, June 2nd, at home, six in the third, only giving up that one run. And Richards coming off a really nice start where he got the win against Colorado. Six innings, three hits, one run.
