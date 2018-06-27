Alex Barre-Boulet on how he has tried to model his game after Yanni Gourde
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Barre-Boulet discusses how he fits into the Bolts system and how he has tried to model some of his game after Yanni Gourde.
