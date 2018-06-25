Rays pitcher Blake Snell hits the campaign trail for Wilson Ramos
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell -- and All-Star worthy candidate in his own right -- hits the campaign trail hard for catcher Wilson Ramos.
