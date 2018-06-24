- Welcome to our South Florida Honda dealers Web Report. I'm Craig Minervini with Jeff Nelson. The final score on a Saturday from Coors Field is-- there it is. 6-2, Marlins win it. And the road trip is 4-4. How'd they do it?

- Well, Trevor Richards did an outstanding job giving up one run through six innings, striking out eight. Actually getting his first major league hit. But it was a five-run seventh inning capped off by J.T. Realmuto's grand slam, the second of his career, the 10th home run over the year. Outstanding job by the Marlins. They reversed the big innings. They finally gave one back to Colorado.

- J.T. hitting 308. Now in the year, he's in the top 10 in the National League in hitting. Two more hits also in the ball game for-- actually, one more hit for Derek Dietrich. But he went one for three. He's at 292. All right. Let's look at the match-up for the Sunday afternoon finale to this year's rubber game coming at you. We'll be on the air at 2:30.

JEFF NELSON: Well, like Richard's bounce-back outing, let's see if Smith can do the same thing. His last outing, four innings, four runs against San Francisco against Marquez. His last outing against the Mets, six innings, four runs.

CRAIG MINERVINI: All right. And, again, your final score on Saturday from Coors Field-- that only works once. 6-2 was the final. We'll see you at 2:30 Sunday.