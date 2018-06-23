Don Mattingly: Trevor Richards set the tone
Video Details
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly says Trevor Richards set the tone and breaks down J.T. Realmuto's importance to the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices