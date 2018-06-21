Tony Kemp’s diving catch keeps Tampa Bay off the scoreboard
Video Details
Tony Kemp lays out to make the diving catch with the bases loaded against Tampa Bay.
- Well they got back into the count with it, here it is 2-2. Breaking ball, a little fly ball. That ball is going to be caught in shallow left by Kemp. The speed of Tony Kemp allowed him to get there and make that catch. Softly hit, just a little too much hangtime for the Rays, and Kemp makes the play. Rays leave them loaded, no score.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices