Tony Kemp’s diving catch keeps Tampa Bay off the scoreboard

Tony Kemp lays out to make the diving catch with the bases loaded against Tampa Bay.

- Well they got back into the count with it, here it is 2-2. Breaking ball, a little fly ball. That ball is going to be caught in shallow left by Kemp. The speed of Tony Kemp allowed him to get there and make that catch. Softly hit, just a little too much hangtime for the Rays, and Kemp makes the play. Rays leave them loaded, no score.

