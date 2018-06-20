REPORTER 1: Don, Jose cruising through those first five innings. What seemed to get away from him in that sixth?

- As much as anything, just seemed like he kind of got out of rhythm, walks Tomlinson there, gets behind Panik, gets behind Belt. You know, started getting himself some back counts. So it looks like he kind of got out of the rhythm and never really got back into it.

REPORTER 1: Another late rally that just fell short. But one thing we're starting to see more often, runs scored late in games. Good situational hitting. Are you seeing growth and maturity at the plate that you've wanted to see?

- No, I mean, I think this is the type of baseball that we have to play where you got to keep the line moving, keep putting pressure on the guy out there, just keep taking your hits. Or you know, shouldn't say take them, cause they're not that easy to get. But just keep the line moving, not trying to do too much.

REPORTER 2: With Jose, two five just sailing along. Was it one of those games you were kind of thinking he could go real deep?

- Well you're feeling like, you know, he's leaving-- he's left his pitch count in a good place. He looks like he's pretty, you know, didn't have any real battles early in the game. So you know, in that sense, fresh. It just seemed like that sixth kind of, you know, he got out of rhythm with the first guy. And then he just kept getting behind in counts. And you start getting behind in counts, you usually have to pay.

REPORTER 2: The real long at that with Hernandez obviously big moment and 14 pitches.

- You know, you see the pitcher on deck. But you know that it's either, you know, McCutchen or Posey, somebody going to come out of there. So you know, you still got to go after the guy. But again, that was a good at bat by him. He laid off some pitches, I thought. Because we had him behind, and he got back in it. You know, and then, you know, fouled some stuff off so that was a big at bat.

REPORTER 3: You got the sequence of his in the second where he buttoned his way on with two, and then another two count. And took off running with no-- what was all that about?

- Not quite sure. I don't think I've ever seen that.

REPORTER 3: Which one, the 0-2 bunt or the--

- No, the bunt. I see he's tried it before with the pitcher you don't mind because he can run. And if you get him playing back a little bit. But I've never seen a guy be the lead off hitter and then lose count of the outs. So he was hustling, though. He was running really hard. So.

REPORTER 3: But is that one of the ones where you'd like to have back at you know you lost a--

- Obviously, you lose an out there, I mean, you don't want to-- we kind of make light of it. But that's again one of those things in your mind, you not quite sure what happened there. There was nothing on. Obviously, it's just a play that he lost track of outs. And I don't know what he was thinking. Or unless he thought that ball was in the gap when it was hit.

But we do end up getting hit with Andy. Would have probably been a first and third, you know, or at least another chance to score a run in there. But you know, again, we had some other chances too. We weren't able to really get on Holland early. So you know, we leave-- they stay in the game. And you know, we seen what happened. And you stay in the game.

REPORTER 1: Miggy with the three-hit day after scuffling for a little bit. Does he look like he's kind of found his rhythm again at the plate?

- Yeah I think so. He was having good at bats before he started getting hits. And that's when you usually know it's coming as long as he'll stay with it. And he's got back to his, you know, to me, more of what McGee should be. His, you know, middle of the field for the most part, taking his hits, and letting everything else happen.

And I think we're seeing him back the ball up again a little bit more, not quite as out in front. And maybe it's just a matter of him making adjustments back. Because all of a sudden, he was getting pitched differently. A lot of breaking balls, a lot of off speed. And he's had to make an adjustment. And he looks like he's starting to make that.

REPORTER 2: Do you see anything different in the approach in the late innings like Jess was saying just to start this off, where you knew you're down three and you've stringed good at bats? You've seen anything mature wise different or in the approach or just kind of an understanding?

- Maybe an understanding of that, you just keep playing. And I think we've been able to-- once you're able to come from behind a little bit, you know, you know that's there. You know, and that's possible. So I think just an understanding of just continuing to have good at bats. You know, trying to keep pressure on them. Outs are tough to get late in the game. We've have it for ourselves. We have trouble getting them late in the game. But other teams do too. And if you can keep pressure on teams, then you've got a chance to break something open.