Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy ‘honored’ to be at NHL Awards
Video Details
- Andrei Vasilevskiy
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Lightning
- NHL
- Tampa Bay Lightning
-
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, talks about being at his first NHL Awards.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices