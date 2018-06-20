Panthers G Roberto Luongo enjoying being up for an award “at my age”
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Florida Panthers
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Panthers
- NHL
- Roberto Luongo
-
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo is enjoying being at the NHL Awards and being a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy even, as he says, at his relatively older age.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices