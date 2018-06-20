Aleksander Barkov on being finalist for Lady Byng Memorial Trophy
Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, who is a finalist for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, talks about the state of the team, begin in Las Vegas and getting ready for next season.
