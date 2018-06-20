Blake Snell: My focus is to continue to get better
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays LHP Blake Snell speaks after allowing one run to the defending World Champions, credits Rays' offense and says he's focused on continuing to get better. He's now 9-4.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices