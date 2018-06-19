Back in the day: Marlins alums reflect on iconic memories
Video Details
Miami Marlins legends Jim Leyland, Ivan Rodriguez, Gary Sheffield and Moises Alou recall some of the iconic moments in the franchise's history!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices