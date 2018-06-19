Marlins analyst Jeff Nelson plays in Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day game
Video Details
Miami Marlins LIVE analyst Jeff Nelson (@NYnellie43) took to the hill at the Yankees' 72nd Old-Timers' Day June 17th.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices