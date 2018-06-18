Rays’ road doesn’t get any easier as Astros await
The Tampa Bay Rays continue their road trip Monday night as they kick off their series against the first-place Houston Astros.
ANNOUNCER 1: Here's the Toyota Road Ahead. It is a daunting task, to say the least. Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Charlie Morton-- 1, 2, 3. They're three of the top five pitchers in the American League right now.
ANNOUNCER 2: Let's hold it right here. I want to break this down just a little bit. Look, Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Charlie Morton-- each one of those guys averages a 95 and above fastball. They all have devastating off-speed pitches. Curveball, slider for Gerrit Cole. And then--
