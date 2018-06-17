WATCH: Carlos Gomez, Matt Duffy have big 3rd inning at Yankee Stadium
Tampa Bay Rays 3B Matt Duffy and RF Carlos Gomez come up with RBI hits in the 3rd at Yankee Stadium.
