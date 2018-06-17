Rays express gratitude to their dads on Father’s Day
The Tampa Bay Rays send out messages to the dads on Father's day.
- He just had a big impact on the field. Because he taught me everything I knew. He was my coach growing up. He was there from day one until right now. Yeah, if it wasn't for him, I really don't think I'd be where I'm at right now.
- I wouldn't be here without you. And I'm forever grateful for that, and I love ya.
- Hey Dad, Happy Father's Day. Hope you have a great day. I love you.
- Dad, Happy Father's Day. Can't thank you enough for everything you've taught me and instilled in me in life.
