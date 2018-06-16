Kevin Cash on facing Luis Severino, loss to Yankees
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash on facing Luis Severino and loss to the Yankees. He thinks the Rays will get better from playing some of MLB's best teams.
