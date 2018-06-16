Marlins aim to build on shutout win with Wei-Yin Chen on the mound.
Video Details
The Miami Marlins look to build on their shutout win as they send Wei-Yin Chen to the mound for Saturday's showdown against the Baltimore Orioles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices