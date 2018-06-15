Florida Panthers introduce 25th anniversary logo
In an event emceed by FOX Sports Florida's Steve Goldstein, Florida Panthers CEO Matt Caldwell and Ownership John Viola announce the franchise's new logo to celebrate their 25th anniversary season.
