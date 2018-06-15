SPORTSCASTER 1: They've got a series in Baltimore again the Orioles. Here are tomorrow's starters.

SPORTSCASTER 2: Yeah, you're going up against the worst team in the American League. This is a series that you have to take two out of three, starting off with Jose Urena. Nice job last time, six innings, three runs against San Diego against Kevin Gausman. Six and 2/3 three runs versus Toronto. So he hasn't been throwing bad as well. But this is the series you have to take.

Every single game, these four game series, or four games against the Giants, the starting pitching did a decent job. This is what they have to do against Baltimore. Give the offense a chance to be able to score some runs and come back. If they get too far behind early, it's tough for any team-- especially the Marlins-- but any team to come back.

So the key is to keep the guys down or keep the opposing team down. But as far as the team gathering around, hopefully, they can take this three out of four against the Giants and take it into the Baltimore series. The confidence that the offense had, you can easily forget about the San Diego Padres. But you had a winning home stand. And you've been really struggling on the road. But let's try to take those four games into the weekend.

Again, Baltimore, the worst record in baseball, the worst record in the American League. They have to go in and maybe they get their first sweep of the year. But at least take two out of three.