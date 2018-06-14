This June on Marlins ClubHouse…
Take a look at what is in store in the next installment of Marlins ClubHouse, which premieres Friday, June 15, at 6 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida.
SPORTSCASTER: On the next Marlins Clubhouse. We take a bite out of the Big Apple with our special co-host, Marlins outfielder Cameron Maybin.
CAMERON MAYBIN: What brings you all here? What's up, man? What's your name?
SPORTSCASTER: Cam makes an impact with these school kids in Harlem.
CAMERON MAYBIN: Who loves math in here? Everybody.
SPORTSCASTER: Just as he does all year long with his Maybin Mission.
CAMERON MAYBIN: We got to help each other and lift each other up, right?
SPORTSCASTER: We learn more about Cam in our rapid fire Q&A.
What's your biggest irrational fear?
CAMERON MAYBIN: Snakes.
SPORTSCASTER: Do you guys like snakes?
KIDS: No.
CAMERON MAYBIN: Yeah, they scare me.
SPORTSCASTER: Cam's former outfield counterpart, Juan Pierre, shares pro tips in Coach's Corner.
JUAN PIERRE: Bring your glove and your catch on your outside of your foot.
JOSEPHINE: All right, so squeeze. Ooh.
SPORTSCASTER: Our kid reporter Josephine joins the Marlins grounds crew for a day. And get your popcorn ready. We quiz the team about famous baseball movies.
Here's a hint.
Marlins Clubhouse premieres June 15th.
KIDS: Maybin's Mission!
