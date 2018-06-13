Matt Duffy on his walk-off hit, staying consistent at the plate
Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Matt Duffy tells Rich Hollenberg that he is just trying to have a consistent approach at the plate and that hits like Wednesday's walk-off single are a result of that.
- I mean, Matt, that has to go down as probably the biggest hit of this season for you. How did it feel to get that game winning knock?
- Obviously, awesome. It felt awesome. You know, we had a hard time swinging the bats today. We had some hard hit balls that went around our guys-- but honestly, the last two days. But it worked out there in the end. I took the fastball right down the middle of the pitch before, so just trying to be aggressive.
- You've been the Rays most consistent hitter all season, living at or above 300 most of the season. What's been your approach and what's worked so well that way?
- Just trying to keep it as consistent as possible with the mindset and just looking for a pitch in the middle of the plate, and putting a good swing on it. I think if you do that consistently, then the results follow pretty consistently as well. You're going to have some ups and downs, but just keeping the mind consistent.
- A three-game sweep against an American League East rival-- what does that say about your club?
- That's big, man. I mean, especially with the stretch we got going here in June. It's a really tough stretch, so to get this game today, it's big. I mean, winning the series is always big. But we needed a sweep.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices