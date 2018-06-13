Wilmer Font, Rays look to sweep Blue Jays
The Tampa Bay Rays, Wilmer Font for the sweep vs. Blue Jays at the Trop.
HOST 1: Because Wilmer Font's gonna get a shot. His second time in the open road. Going up against the veteran left-hander, J Happ.
HOST 2: Oh, definitely. Veteran in Senor J Happ. You know, he always brings it. He's having a really, really good year. Very similar numbers to our own lefty, Snell, if you look at it. 8-3, [INAUDIBLE] for ERA, only 215.
