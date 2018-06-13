WATCH: JT Riddle rips a 2-RBI double with bases loaded
Video Details
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Marlins
- JT Riddle
- Miami Marlins
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- NL West
- San Francisco Giants
-
Miami Marlins infielder JT Riddle hits a 2-RBI double with bases loaded in the bottom of the 3rd inning, giving the Marlins the lead against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices