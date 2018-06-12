Willy Adames: It was a good night to come back
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Willy Adames talks about coming back to the Rays and witnessing Jake Bauer’s first career homer, mentioning how amazing it was to be a part of the first win of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
