Kevin Cash discusses impact of Willy Adames, Jake Bauers
- AL
- AL East
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Sun - Rays
- Jake Bauers
- MLB
- Ryan Yarbrough
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
-
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down how the Rays were able to get the first win of the series against the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night, mentioning Ryan Yarbrough’s starting performance and Jake Bauer first MLB homer.
