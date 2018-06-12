WATCH: Jake Bauers hits his first MLB homer
Tampa Bay Rays rookie and 1st baseman Jake Bauers hits his first MLB home run in Game 1 against the Toronto Blue Jays Monday night, to give the Rays the lead 5-4 in the bottom of the 4th inning.
