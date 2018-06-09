Kevin Cash on LHP Blake Snell’s pitching progression and the great at-bats from the Rays
Video Details
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash on LHP Blake Snell's progression as a pitcher and the great at-bats tonight from the team. Also talks about how fortunate it was that Bauers and Ramos didn't get injured during their collision.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices