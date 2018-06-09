LHP Blake Snell vocalizes displeasure with his pitching, credits win due to great batting and fielding
Tampa Bay Rays LHP Blake Snell evaluates his start today and his displeasure with his pitches and performance though they came away with the win. He credits the win with the amazing defense and the bats coming alive.
