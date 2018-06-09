Jake Bauers on the Rays win and playing in the MLB with teammates he played in the Minors with
Video Details
Rookie Jake Bauers on the Tampa Bay Rays win and now playing with teammates he came up in the Minor League system with.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices