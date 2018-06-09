Blake Snell takes to the mound, looking for a way to knock off Mariners
Video Details
Blake Snell and the Tampa Bay Rays look to figure out a way to knock off the pesky Seattle Mariners.
Announcer: A really fun weekend because the Sunday match up on the getaway game is also a dandy. James Paxton, big left hander with a sub three ERA, going up against Nathan Eovaldi, who will be making his first home start for the Tampa Bay Rays this season. So that is your Toyota Road Ahead. And with--
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices