Former Marlins OF Marcell Ozuna on his new team
Video Details
With the Marlins in St. Louis, FOX Sports Florida's Jessica Blaylock sat down with former Miami OF Marcell Ozuna to hear how he has acclimated to his new team and how the season has gone so far.
