Surprised and excited: Rays’ Rob Metzler on drafting Matthew Liberatore
Tampa Bay Rays Director of Amateur Scouting Rob Metzler was surprised to see LHP Matthew Liberatore available with the 16th overall pick and says the franchise is excited to bring him aboard.
