Jose Urena, Marlins look for fresh start in St. Louis
The Miami Marlins and Jose Urena look for a fresh start against the Cardinals.
ANALYST 1: --heading east over to St. Louis from here for Jose Urena and Carlos Martinez. That will be on FX1 on Tuesday night.
ANALYST 2: Yeah. This is why the San Diego Padres series was so crucial. They need to go in there and win three out of four because look who they start off with, with Carlos Martinez. Look at that earned average, 1.62 on the year.
And Urena, let's see if he can snap out of it. Not just get his first win, but end his six-game losing streak.
ANALYST 1: And he's pitch pretty well of late but nothing to show for it.
