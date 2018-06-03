Marlins try to pull out of funk with Dan Straily on the mound
The Miami Marlins finish up their three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday evening.
- All right, let's take a look at the match up for game 3 when we see you tomorrow afternoon. And here it is on our Toyota Tomorrow's Starters here. Nelly?
- Well, Dan Straily hopefully can snap this five-game losing streak. He had a really nice month of May in five starts, 2.93 ERA. And there, you see Matt Koch. Six starts in May. He had a 5.29, so maybe we can keep it going for Koch. Have a big start in June, and maybe Straily can get off to a nice start in June.
