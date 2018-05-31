Kevin Cash on how Daniel Mengden kept Rays’ quiet at the plate
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash breaks down Thursday's loss to the A's, saying Oakland right-hander Daniel Mengden did a good job of not allowing the guys to square balls up at the plate.
